KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SamsungEng 29,000 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 109,700 0
PanOcean 5,100 0
Handsome 24,950 DN 400
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp599 00 UP1600
Asiana Airlines 12,810 UP 30
COWAY 47,950 DN 350
kakaopay 55,600 UP 100
Doosanfc 30,500 UP 200
Doosan Enerbility 15,770 DN 50
SKBS 78,800 DN 500
HANILCMT 12,540 DN 130
LOTTE WELLFOOD 103,400 0
CheilWorldwide 18,210 DN 110
LOTTE TOUR 11,550 UP 1,060
BGF Retail 180,100 DN 2,100
KakaoBank 24,850 DN 300
DL E&C 34,350 DN 150
SKCHEM 72,000 UP 100
HYOSUNG TNC 406,000 UP 1,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,710 DN 90
SKBP 71,200 UP 500
KCC 213,000 UP 500
HDC-OP 12,110 DN 420
LG Energy Solution 560,000 UP 20,000
K Car 13,830 UP 200
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 418,500 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 13,670 DN 180
SK ie technology 84,000 UP 2,900
HYBE 292,000 UP 8,000
CJ 88,200 DN 100
DB HiTek 59,700 UP 1,900
LX INT 30,100 DN 50
Mobis 223,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 104,100 UP 600
S-1 54,400 DN 100
ZINUS 31,000 0
Hanchem 208,000 DN 6,500
DWS 41,400 UP 600
HITEJINRO 23,150 UP 50
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
(LEAD) DP lawmaker accepts party's call to sell crypto assets
(LEAD) N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
7 in 10 S. Koreans support gov't efforts to raise awareness on N.K. human rights: poll
(LEAD) Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
(3rd LD) Yoon vows to make change, reforms palpable in 2nd year in office
(2nd LD) Yoon meets with Ukraine's first lady Zelenska
(2nd LD) Yoon rejects nursing act in his second veto
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects military spy satellite facility: state media
Unionized construction workers to hold 2-day street rally in central Seoul
Yoon meets with Ukraine's first lady Zelenska