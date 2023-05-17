KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ LOGISTICS 81,600 UP 200
DOOSAN 93,800 UP 200
DL 46,350 UP 50
ShinhanGroup 34,600 UP 50
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,050 DN 350
HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,150 DN 1,800
LGELECTRONICS 111,900 UP 1,400
Celltrion 171,800 UP 3,700
DAEWOONG PHARM 111,400 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,200 UP 600
KIH 54,200 DN 300
GS 39,200 DN 450
LIG Nex1 77,500 DN 500
Fila Holdings 36,700 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 162,200 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,250 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,485 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 11,230 DN 390
TaihanElecWire 15,180 DN 680
Hyundai M&F INS 34,600 DN 250
SAMSUNG CARD 30,000 DN 150
KT 31,100 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18510 DN130
LG Uplus 11,100 UP 70
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,900 DN 100
KT&G 84,000 DN 100
LG Display 15,770 UP 570
Kangwonland 18,350 UP 10
NAVER 213,000 UP 5,500
Kakao 57,700 UP 1,600
NCsoft 366,500 DN 500
MS IND 22,500 UP 2,000
KIWOOM 94,500 UP 200
DSME 25,350 UP 100
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,240 DN 800
DWEC 4,145 0
KEPCO KPS 35,400 DN 1,450
LG H&H 560,000 DN 4,000
LGCHEM 709,000 UP 14,000
KEPCO E&C 66,900 DN 600
