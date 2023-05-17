Yoon, Canada PM hold summit on critical minerals, N. Korea

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a summit Wednesday on expanding cooperation on critical minerals and over North Korea's human rights situation.

Trudeau arrived in Seoul the previous day on a three-day official visit to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) poses for a photo with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prior to their talks at the presidential office in Seoul on May 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

The summit was expected to focus on establishing a rules-based international order, including the issue of North Korea's human rights; strengthening cooperation on critical minerals; and supporting greater personnel and cultural exchanges between future generations.

The leaders will adopt a joint statement titled "Stronger Together for the Next 60 Years," and then attend a joint press conference followed by an official dinner, according to the presidential office.

It is the third summit between Yoon and Trudeau after those on the margins of a NATO summit in Spain last June and during Yoon's visit to Ottawa in September.

Trudeau is the first Canadian prime minister to visit South Korea in nine years.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) looks on as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signs a guestbook prior to their talks at the presidential office in Seoul on May 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

