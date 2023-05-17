Hyundai, Kia's Europe sales rise 1.1 pct in April

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its smaller affiliate Kia Corp. said Wednesday their combined vehicle sales in Europe rose 1.1 percent in April from a year earlier.

Last month, Hyundai and Kia sold a total of 89,804 vehicles in Europe, up from 88,814 units a year earlier. But their combined market share fell to 9.3 percent in the European passenger car market from 10.7 percent during the same period, the companies said, citing data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

Bestselling models in Europe include Hyundai's Tucson, Kona SUVs and Kia's Sportage SUV.

The two South Korean carmakers posted a 3.7 percent on-year decline in electric vehicle sales at 11,604 units in Europe in April, the ACEA data showed.

Their accumulated EV sales in Europe exceeded 500,000 units for the first time in April since Kia advanced to the single economic bloc with the Soul EV in April, 2014.

From January to April, the corporate duo's sales climbed 3.8 percent to 371,986 autos from 358,348 units during the same period of last year, ACEA data showed.

This file photo offered by Kia Corp. shows the Soul EV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

