Hysonic to raise 10 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- Hysonic Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 10 billion won(US$7.5 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 1 million common shares at a price of 9,900 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

(END)