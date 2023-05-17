Omnisystem to raise 22.6 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- Omnisystem Co. on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 22.6 billion won(US$16.9 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 15 million common shares at a price of 1,536 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.

