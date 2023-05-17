S. Korea to launch telemedicine pilot program next month

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea seeks to launch a telemedicine pilot program mainly for second-visit patients starting next month, as well as for those who cannot visit clinics due to physical illness or infectious disease, the health ministry said Wednesday.

The country's telemedicine services have been temporarily allowed since 2020 through April this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 1,419 patients have received telemedicine services during the cited period, according to the ministry.

Under the pilot program, those patients who visit clinics at least once within a year can use the telemedicine services.

But those who suffer from infectious diseases or reside on remote islands, and senior citizens who cannot visit medical institutes and the physically handicapped can also use the contactless services, according to the ministry.

South Korea's telemedicine services are designed to provide quality health care to people who live in hard-to-reach areas, such as deep-sea fishermen and residents of remote islands, by connecting patients to doctors using the internet in one of the world's most wired countries.



