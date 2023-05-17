S. Korea, Ukraine discuss non-lethal aid, humanitarian assistance

SEOUL, May 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin met with Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska in Seoul on Wednesday and discussed the extension of humanitarian support and ways to work jointly on demining and post-war reconstruction efforts, Park's office said.

Zelenska is in Seoul as a special envoy of her husband, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The first lady thanked the Seoul government for its assistance and solidarity amid the prolonged war with Russia, and asked for its continued support by providing ambulances and other equipment for humanitarian purposes, according to the foreign ministry.

Zelenska also sought South Korea's help with mine-removing operations, as her country has the world's largest number of buried landmines in the aftermath of the war.

South Korea is working to provide Ukraine with demining and mobile X-ray detection equipment, officials said.

"Park said South Korea will actively respond to the Ukrainian people's need for assistance in the face of a crisis due to the war. South Korea will play an active role in Ukraine's reconstruction based on their development cooperation mechanism," the ministry said in a release.

In February, South Korea announced a plan to provide additional assistance worth US$130 million to Ukraine following last year's humanitarian aid worth $100 million.

Earlier in the day, Seoul's Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho signed a preliminary agreement with Ukraine to offer low-interest loans to the country under the Economic Development Cooperation Fund project during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Yulia Svyrydenko, in Seoul.

On Tuesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol also met with Zelenska at his office and vowed to provide active assistance to her country in close coordination with the international community.



South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin (R) speaks with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska (L), who is visiting as a special presidential envoy, in Seoul on May 17, 2023, in this photo provided by Park's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)