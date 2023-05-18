SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 18.



Korean-language dailies

-- Angry nurses say they will quit 'illegal' duty (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 10,000 nurses move to stop doing work like 'drug prescriptions,' 'blood collection' (Kookmin Daily)

-- 'Father of ChatGPT' warns AI can manipulate U.S. presidential election (Donga Ilbo)

-- Ruling, opposition parties agree to conduct total inspection of crypto transactions among lawmakers (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Contact-free medical treatments to continue in some hospitals, clinics (Segye Times)

-- 'International cooperation is needed to end the war; S. Korea must play a central role': Yoon (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Progressives more likely to believe fake news than conservatives (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Soldier's death, believed to be the trigger for mass shooting of innocents in Gwangju, turned out to be caused by martial law army (Hankyoreh)

-- 'May spirit' hurt by combative politics bound by the past (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea's economic growth will stop unless immigration rises fourfold (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'Shallow recession is imminent; distressed-debt market will open' (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Yoon, Trudeau agree to deepen partnership (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- S. Korea, Canada vow stronger ties (Korea Herald)

-- Japan's info on Fukushima wastewater should not be taken at face value: expert (Korea Times)

