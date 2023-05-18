N. Korean premier meets new Chinese ambassador
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korean Premier Kim Tok-hun has met with China's new ambassador to Pyongyang, the North's state media said Thursday.
Kim met Ambassador Wang Yajun, who paid a courtesy call, at the Mansudae Assembly Hall the previous day, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
The state media said the meeting was held in a "warm and friendly" atmosphere.
According to a separate statement released by the Chinese Embassy in North Korea on social media late Wednesday, Kim vowed that Pyongyang will push to further advance its friendly ties with China regardless of any changes in international politics.
Wang noted that the leaders of Pyongyang and Beijing have maintained strategic communications despite COVID-19, saying he hopes the two countries will bolster their ties and cooperate closely in many fields going forward.
Wang began his official duty in early April, after his arrival in the secretive state was delayed for more than two years due to the North's pandemic-related border restrictions. He was appointed as Beijing's top envoy to Pyongyang in February 2021.
Last week, he met with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui who vowed Pyongyang's "steadfast" willingness to further develop friendly ties between their nations.
North Korea has been strengthening its ties with China, the North's traditional ally and economic benefactor, amid global sanctions on its nuclear and missile programs, and stalled denuclearization talks with the United States.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
7 in 10 S. Koreans support gov't efforts to raise awareness on N.K. human rights: poll
-
(LEAD) Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
-
(2nd LD) German Chancellor Scholz to visit Seoul on May 21 for summit with Yoon
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(LEAD) Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
7 in 10 S. Koreans support gov't efforts to raise awareness on N.K. human rights: poll
-
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader inspects military spy satellite facility: state media
-
Full text of joint statement adopted at S. Korea-Canada summit
-
Unionized construction workers to hold 2-day street rally in central Seoul
-
Actor Yoo Ah-in returns home after 21-hr questioning over alleged drug abuse
-
(2nd LD) Yoon meets with Ukraine's first lady Zelenska