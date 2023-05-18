Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:03 May 18, 2023
SEOUL, May. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/18 Rain 60
Incheon 24/17 Rain 60
Suwon 24/17 Rain 30
Cheongju 23/19 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 22/17 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 25/17 Rain 60
Gangneung 25/19 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 22/19 Rain 60
Gwangju 21/18 Rain 60
Jeju 22/18 Rain 60
Daegu 21/19 Rain 80
Busan 20/18 Rain 80
