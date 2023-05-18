Thursday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 09:03 May 18, 2023

SEOUL, May. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/18 Rain 60

Incheon 24/17 Rain 60

Suwon 24/17 Rain 30

Cheongju 23/19 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 22/17 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 25/17 Rain 60

Gangneung 25/19 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 22/19 Rain 60

Gwangju 21/18 Rain 60

Jeju 22/18 Rain 60

Daegu 21/19 Rain 80

Busan 20/18 Rain 80

