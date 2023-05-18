1 worker dies after 10-meter fall at construction site in Paju

PAJU, South Korea, May 18 (Yonhap) -- A 60-something worker fell to his death at a construction site in Paju, northeast of Seoul, police said Thursday.

The worker, whose identity was withheld, was dismantling scaffolding when he lost his balance and plunged about 10 meters at the housing construction site at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

He was rushed to a hospital but died.

Police is looking into the exact cause of the accident.

The case is not subject to the Serious Accidents Punishment Act, because the total construction expenses are less than 5 billion won (US$3.7 million).

Under the law, business owners or CEOs of companies with 50 or more employees are subject to at least one year in prison or up to 1 billion won in fines in the event of deadly on-duty disasters caused by lax workplace safety measures.

