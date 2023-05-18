ASML opens global EUV training center in S. Korea

SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- ASML Holding N.V., a Dutch chip equipment maker, has opened a new global training center for extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines near Seoul, the company said Thursday.

The 1,445-square-meter center in Yongin, 42 kilometers south of Seoul, is aimed at training technicians on the maintenance and repairs of the highly delicate and complex EUV machines. It also houses clean rooms, lecture rooms and office space, the company said.

The center is expected to boost ASML's global EUV training by 30 percent by 2024, the company said.

It is the Dutch company's second global training center in South Korea, after building its first one in Hwaseong, 45 kilometers south of Seoul, in 2018.



The photo, provided by ASML Korea on May 18, 2023, shows ASML employees at the opening ceremony of a new EUV training center in Yongin, 42 kilometers south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix Inc. are two of the Dutch company's biggest clients. ASML is the world's sole producer of EUV machines, which print intricate layers on a chip and are critical for producing advanced semiconductors.

Separately, ASML is building a US$181 million chip cluster in Hwaseong, which will include a local repair center, training center, R&D center for repair parts, and education and experience center. The construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

The Hwaseong cluster will offer the company a "stronger foothold" in the country that has a "high level of innovation and technical competence," as well as a great potential to "grow our supply base," ASML President and CEO Peter Wennink said in November.

