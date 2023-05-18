BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie caught up in dating rumors again
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- Rumors of a romantic relationship between BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie have resurfaced as a video capturing what appears to be the two K-pop stars dating in Paris is spreading online.
According to the music industry Thursday, a netizen put up a post on social media, including Twitter, the previous day, claiming to have witnessed the two holding hands and walking affectionately together in the European city.
They faced dating rumors before, with claims that they were seen together on South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju last year.
Jennie, who will soon make her acting debut with the HBO drama "The Idol," is scheduled to attend the red carpet and screening of the TV series at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Monday.
Their respective agencies, BigHit Music and YG Entertainment, have not unveiled any position on the matter.
