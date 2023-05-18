(LEAD) U.S. Ambassador Goldberg renews commitment to deepening alliance with S. Korea

(ATTN: CHANGES photo)

SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg reiterated his commitment Thursday to strengthening the alliance between Seoul and Washington, noting the two countries' efforts to broaden their partnership beyond a longtime focus on security.

Goldberg delivered a lecture on the United States' strategy and policy, and the strategic environment for the bilateral alliance at Air University in Daejeon, 139 kilometers south of Seoul.

"Through combined training and exercises with the U.S., ROKAF air assets continue to play a key role in our extended deterrence strategy against the DPRK," he said. "Based on my decades of experience and knowledge as a diplomat, I will do my best to develop the Korea-U.S. alliance."



ROKAF stands for the Republic of Korea Air Force, while the DPRK is short for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The ambassador highlighted the widening of the alliance that has long served as a mainstay deterrent against evolving North Korean threats. This year, Seoul and Washington mark the 70th anniversary of their alliance.

"The United States will deepen its relationship with the ROK on economic cooperation, scientific and technological research, people-to-people ties, and security," he said. "We look forward to the next 70 years as we expand partnerships in all areas, including developing next-generation defense capabilities."

Air University has invited U.S. security and diplomatic officials as part of efforts to enhance students' understanding of the alliance and U.S. policies. Last year, Christopher Del Corso, then charge d'affaires ad interim at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, visited the college.



