The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:06 May 18, 2023
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.55 3.54
2-M 3.60 3.58
3-M 3.66 3.64
6-M 3.68 3.66
12-M 3.70 3.69
