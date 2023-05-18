SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.

Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)

1-W 3.50 3.50

1-M 3.55 3.54

2-M 3.60 3.58

3-M 3.66 3.64

6-M 3.68 3.66

12-M 3.70 3.69



(END)