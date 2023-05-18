Yoon vows to confront challenges by upholding spirit of 1980 pro-democracy uprising
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Thursday to courageously stand against any challenges to freedom and democracy by upholding the spirit of a 1980 pro-democracy uprising in the southwestern city of Gwangju.
Yoon made the remark during a ceremony marking the 43rd anniversary of the Gwangju Democratization Movement, in Gwangju, some 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, which was attended by a large number of lawmakers from the rival parties and families of the victims.
"If we do not forget and inherit the May spirit, we must boldly fight against all of the forces and challenges threatening freedom and democracy and have such practical courage," Yoon said during the ceremony held at the May 18th National Cemetery.
Yoon said the spirit of the uprising lives on and called for the protection of liberal democracy.
"(The May spirit) is a unifying force that binds us together," he said.
Yoon further said the May spirit is nothing less than the liberal democratic spirit as enshrined in the Constitution and is a precious asset that should be passed down.
"We stand here today, together, to remember the resistance of May, 43 years ago, which defended the values of liberal democracy and human rights by shedding blood, and to honor the souls of the democratic spirit," he said.
The former authoritarian regime of Chun Doo-hwan ordered a crackdown on the uprising, which left more than 200 dead and 1,800 others wounded, according to conservative official data.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
