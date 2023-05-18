(LEAD) Presidential office rejects DP's proposal for 'one-point' constitutional amendment
(ATTN: UPDATES with Lee's remarks in last 2 paras)
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- The presidential office on Thursday rejected opposition leader Lee Jae-myung's proposal for a "one-point" constitutional amendment to include the spirit of the 1980 Gwangju uprising in the preamble of the Constitution.
The leader of the Democratic Party (DP) proposed Wednesday rival parties work together to carry out the revision, which was one of President Yoon Suk Yeol's campaign promises, in time for next year's parliamentary elections.
A presidential official expressed its disapproval, saying the proposal "disrespects the spirit" of the pro-democracy uprising and appears to be merely a tactic to divert public attention from corruption scandals engulfing the main opposition party.
"This one-point constitutional amendment proposal is nothing more than a ploy by politicians tainted by corruption to turn the political landscape around," the official said.
He assured President Yoon remains committed to fulfilling his promise of incorporating the spirit of the May 18, 1980, pro-democracy movement into the Constitution.
But it would be done through a national consensus and the proper procedures required for a constitutional amendment, he said.
"The spirit of May 18 will undoubtedly be reflected in the Constitution when we revise the constitution through appropriate procedures," he added.
The nation marked the 43rd anniversary of the historic event in which citizens of the southwestern city protested against the ruling junta led by Chun Doo-hwan in May 1980. The military's brutal crackdown left about 200 people dead and thousands injured.
Another presidential official raised concerns about the DP undermining the fundamental constitutional values of liberty and human rights.
"The May 18 spirit should not be used in a political maneuver to turn things around by a force that tries to take 'freedom' away from 'liberal democracy' and turns a blind eye to the dire human rights situation in North Korea," the official said.
The official referred to the DP's announcement in early 2018 that it will push to remove the word "free" from Article 4 of the Constitution, which stipulates the nation's pursuit of a peaceful reunification of the peninsula "based on the basic free and democratic order."
The party later retracted the announcement, saying it was a mistake.
Later on Thursday, DP leader Lee once again urged President Yoon to fulfill his campaign promise.
"I again urge the president, the government and the ruling party to honor their commitment to include the spirit of the Gwangju Democratization Movement in the preamble of the Constitution through a one-point constitutional amendment in the upcoming general election," Lee told reporters after attending a memorial event in Gwangju.
(END)
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(2nd LD) German Chancellor Scholz to visit Seoul on May 21 for summit with Yoon
-
S. Korea, Indonesia to discuss stronger ties on nuclear energy, key minerals
-
(3rd LD) DP lawmaker says he will leave party amid cryptocurrency scandal
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
Composer of IU songs denies plagiarism allegations
-
Blinken says retiring deputy secretary Sherman helped deepen U.S. relations with key allies, including Korea
-
BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie caught up in dating rumors again
-
Full text of joint statement adopted at S. Korea-Canada summit
-
N. Korean satellite launch violates U.N. sanctions, will face consequences: State Dept.
-
(LEAD) Biden may hold trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders if possible: Sullivan
-
N. Korean human rights envoy nominee says human rights violations pose threat to int'l security