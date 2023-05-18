Hyundai to launch upgraded G70 models in S. Korea
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said Thursday it will launch the G70 and G70 Shooting Brake upgraded models in the domestic market.
Beginning Friday, the G70 sedan will be available with a 2.5-liter gasoline turbocharged engine or a 3.3-liter gasoline turbocharged engine, with the G70 Shooting Brake equipped with a 2.5-liter gasoline turbocharged engine, the company said in a statement.
The G70 Shooting Brake, a sport wagon, is the first strategic model under Hyundai's independent Genesis brand for European markets.
The 2.5-liter G70, 3.3-liter G70 and G70 Shooting Brake models are priced at 43 million won (US$32,000), 48 million won and 45 million won, respectively, it said.
Hyundai launched the Genesis brand in 2015 in the domestic market and has released Genesis models in the United States, Canada, Russia, the Middle East and Australia.
The Genesis lineup consists of the G70, G80 and G90 sedans, as well as the GV70 and GV80 SUVs.
