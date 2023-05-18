6 injured in adhesive factory fire in Cheonan
CHEONAN, South Korea, May 18 (Yonhap) -- A suspected explosion caused a fire at an adhesive factory in the central city of Cheonan on Thursday, leaving six people injured, five of them seriously, police and fire officials said.
Two of the injured were in critical condition with burns all over their bodies, the officials said.
The blaze started at 9:59 a.m. at the acrylic adhesive manufacturing factory in Cheonan, 85 kilometers south of Seoul, and gutted two factory buildings before firefighters put it out about 1 1/2 hours later.
Police and fire authorities are looking into the exact cause of the fire and the extent of damage.
"We rushed to the scene following a report of an explosion, but a comprehensive investigation is needed," a fire official said. "There was no leak of toxic chemicals."
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(2nd LD) German Chancellor Scholz to visit Seoul on May 21 for summit with Yoon
-
S. Korea, Indonesia to discuss stronger ties on nuclear energy, key minerals
-
(3rd LD) DP lawmaker says he will leave party amid cryptocurrency scandal
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
Composer of IU songs denies plagiarism allegations
-
Blinken says retiring deputy secretary Sherman helped deepen U.S. relations with key allies, including Korea
-
BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie caught up in dating rumors again
-
Full text of joint statement adopted at S. Korea-Canada summit
-
N. Korean satellite launch violates U.N. sanctions, will face consequences: State Dept.
-
(LEAD) Biden may hold trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders if possible: Sullivan
-
N. Korean human rights envoy nominee says human rights violations pose threat to int'l security