Trudeau honors Canadian soldiers killed in Korean War
GAPYEONG, South Korea, May 18 (Yonhap) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday paid tribute to the hundreds of Canadian soldiers who were killed in the 1950-53 Korean War during his visit to a historic battlefield in Gapyeong, northeast of Seoul.
Trudeau arrived in South Korea on Tuesday for a three-day visit. On Wednesday, he held a summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol and delivered a speech at the National Assembly, marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Accompanied by Kim Dong-yeon, governor of Gyeonggi Province, Trudeau visited Gapyeong County, 60 kilometers northeast of Seoul, where the 27th British Commonwealth Brigade, consisting of soldiers from Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Britain, battled Chinese troops from April 23-25, 1951.
They successfully halted the advance of the Chinese forces, providing crucial time for South Korean and U.N. troops to fortify their defensive positions.
The Canadian soldiers defended a strategically important hill, making the Battle of Gapyeong one of the most significant military achievements in Canadian history.
Canada sent a total of 26,791 soldiers to Korea, the third-largest contingent among the participating U.N. nations. Of them, 516 died and 1,042 others were wounded.
During his visit, Trudeau paid a solemn tribute to the fallen Canadian soldiers by laying a wreath at a monument that commemorates Canada's participation in the Battle of Gapyeong. He became the first Canadian leader to visit there.
Trudeau and Kim also attended an event celebrating the establishment of a 5.3-kilometer forest trail, which connects the locations defended by the Canadian soldiers. It was created to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two counties.
(END)
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(2nd LD) German Chancellor Scholz to visit Seoul on May 21 for summit with Yoon
-
S. Korea, Indonesia to discuss stronger ties on nuclear energy, key minerals
-
(3rd LD) DP lawmaker says he will leave party amid cryptocurrency scandal
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
Composer of IU songs denies plagiarism allegations
-
Blinken says retiring deputy secretary Sherman helped deepen U.S. relations with key allies, including Korea
-
BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie caught up in dating rumors again
-
Full text of joint statement adopted at S. Korea-Canada summit
-
N. Korean satellite launch violates U.N. sanctions, will face consequences: State Dept.
-
(LEAD) Biden may hold trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders if possible: Sullivan
-
N. Korean human rights envoy nominee says human rights violations pose threat to int'l security