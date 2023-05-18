SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



SAMSUNG C&T 110,300 UP 600

SamsungEng 28,900 DN 100

IBK 10,160 UP 90

KT&G 83,900 DN 100

KIWOOM 94,600 UP 100

Kogas 25,950 UP 500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,550 DN 50

SamsungF&MIns 230,000 UP 2,500

CheilWorldwide 18,360 UP 150

LOTTE WELLFOOD 103,700 UP 300

LG Uplus 11,150 UP 50

SAMSUNG CARD 30,100 UP 100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18860 UP350

LG Display 15,880 UP 110

KT 31,250 UP 150

PanOcean 5,240 UP 140

NCsoft 371,000 UP 4,500

DONGSUH 21,000 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 66,600 DN 300

SK 167,000 UP 2,900

Hanon Systems 9,610 UP 200

Kangwonland 18,520 UP 170

Doosan Enerbility 15,780 UP 10

Doosanfc 30,550 UP 50

NAVER 212,500 DN 500

LOTTE TOUR 11,770 UP 220

HANATOUR SERVICE 55,100 DN 300

COSMAX 86,800 0

Kakao 57,200 DN 500

GCH Corp 15,700 DN 210

Shinsegae 207,500 UP 2,000

POSCO FUTURE M 318,000 UP 6,000

SGBC 56,000 UP 300

Boryung 8,580 UP 10

Nongshim 428,000 UP 6,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 61,800 UP 100

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,900 UP 650

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,400 DN 550

HDKSOE 90,000 UP 3,100

Hanssem 46,700 UP 100

(MORE)