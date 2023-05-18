KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMSUNG C&T 110,300 UP 600
SamsungEng 28,900 DN 100
IBK 10,160 UP 90
KT&G 83,900 DN 100
KIWOOM 94,600 UP 100
Kogas 25,950 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,550 DN 50
SamsungF&MIns 230,000 UP 2,500
CheilWorldwide 18,360 UP 150
LOTTE WELLFOOD 103,700 UP 300
LG Uplus 11,150 UP 50
SAMSUNG CARD 30,100 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18860 UP350
LG Display 15,880 UP 110
KT 31,250 UP 150
PanOcean 5,240 UP 140
NCsoft 371,000 UP 4,500
DONGSUH 21,000 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,600 DN 300
SK 167,000 UP 2,900
Hanon Systems 9,610 UP 200
Kangwonland 18,520 UP 170
Doosan Enerbility 15,780 UP 10
Doosanfc 30,550 UP 50
NAVER 212,500 DN 500
LOTTE TOUR 11,770 UP 220
HANATOUR SERVICE 55,100 DN 300
COSMAX 86,800 0
Kakao 57,200 DN 500
GCH Corp 15,700 DN 210
Shinsegae 207,500 UP 2,000
POSCO FUTURE M 318,000 UP 6,000
SGBC 56,000 UP 300
Boryung 8,580 UP 10
Nongshim 428,000 UP 6,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,800 UP 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,900 UP 650
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,400 DN 550
HDKSOE 90,000 UP 3,100
Hanssem 46,700 UP 100
(MORE)
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(2nd LD) German Chancellor Scholz to visit Seoul on May 21 for summit with Yoon
-
S. Korea, Indonesia to discuss stronger ties on nuclear energy, key minerals
-
(3rd LD) DP lawmaker says he will leave party amid cryptocurrency scandal
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
Composer of IU songs denies plagiarism allegations
-
Blinken says retiring deputy secretary Sherman helped deepen U.S. relations with key allies, including Korea
-
BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie caught up in dating rumors again
-
Full text of joint statement adopted at S. Korea-Canada summit
-
N. Korean satellite launch violates U.N. sanctions, will face consequences: State Dept.
-
(LEAD) Biden may hold trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders if possible: Sullivan
-
N. Korean human rights envoy nominee says human rights violations pose threat to int'l security