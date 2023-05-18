F&F 138,800 DN 1,100

HtlShilla 81,500 DN 200

SamsungElecMech 141,400 UP 3,300

Hanmi Science 37,200 DN 950

Ottogi 455,000 UP 3,000

KPIC 141,600 UP 500

GS Retail 25,350 DN 150

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,980 UP 60

SKC 93,200 DN 600

Yuhan 57,500 DN 500

SLCORP 38,500 DN 200

DOOSAN 95,600 UP 1,800

CJ LOGISTICS 81,200 DN 400

HITEJINRO 23,200 UP 50

Youngpoong 535,000 UP 7,000

HyundaiEng&Const 38,900 UP 200

CUCKOO HOMESYS 24,300 UP 150

SK hynix 93,600 UP 1,700

LG Innotek 288,000 UP 1,500

LS ELECTRIC 63,600 UP 700

OCI 119,800 0

SamsungHvyInd 5,570 UP 80

MS IND 22,750 UP 250

HyundaiMipoDock 68,900 UP 1,000

IS DONGSEO 38,300 UP 1,300

HYUNDAI WIA 61,500 UP 100

KorZinc 491,500 UP 7,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 178,700 UP 1,100

S-Oil 74,300 UP 1,100

HMM 18,280 DN 20

Daesang 19,010 UP 30

Hyundai M&F INS 33,750 DN 850

DB HiTek 59,700 0

Hanwha 28,950 UP 850

CJ 90,300 UP 2,100

DongwonInd 46,250 UP 100

LS 84,800 UP 1,000

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES111 60 0 UP600

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 692,000 UP 1,000

GS E&C 20,900 UP 300

