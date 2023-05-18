KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
F&F 138,800 DN 1,100
HtlShilla 81,500 DN 200
SamsungElecMech 141,400 UP 3,300
Hanmi Science 37,200 DN 950
Ottogi 455,000 UP 3,000
KPIC 141,600 UP 500
GS Retail 25,350 DN 150
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,980 UP 60
SKC 93,200 DN 600
Yuhan 57,500 DN 500
SLCORP 38,500 DN 200
DOOSAN 95,600 UP 1,800
CJ LOGISTICS 81,200 DN 400
HITEJINRO 23,200 UP 50
Youngpoong 535,000 UP 7,000
HyundaiEng&Const 38,900 UP 200
CUCKOO HOMESYS 24,300 UP 150
SK hynix 93,600 UP 1,700
LG Innotek 288,000 UP 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 63,600 UP 700
OCI 119,800 0
SamsungHvyInd 5,570 UP 80
MS IND 22,750 UP 250
HyundaiMipoDock 68,900 UP 1,000
IS DONGSEO 38,300 UP 1,300
HYUNDAI WIA 61,500 UP 100
KorZinc 491,500 UP 7,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 178,700 UP 1,100
S-Oil 74,300 UP 1,100
HMM 18,280 DN 20
Daesang 19,010 UP 30
Hyundai M&F INS 33,750 DN 850
DB HiTek 59,700 0
Hanwha 28,950 UP 850
CJ 90,300 UP 2,100
DongwonInd 46,250 UP 100
LS 84,800 UP 1,000
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES111 60 0 UP600
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 692,000 UP 1,000
GS E&C 20,900 UP 300
