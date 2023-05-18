KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DB INSURANCE 75,000 DN 200
NHIS 9,380 UP 60
GC Corp 124,600 DN 500
SamsungElec 66,200 UP 1,200
DL 46,100 DN 250
KIA CORP. 89,900 UP 1,800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,410 UP 640
DongkukStlMill 11,520 UP 290
TaihanElecWire 14,750 DN 430
LX INT 32,300 UP 2,200
SKNetworks 4,555 UP 75
ORION Holdings 15,760 DN 30
TKG Huchems 23,300 UP 350
JB Financial Group 8,430 UP 130
DAEWOONG PHARM 110,700 DN 700
ShinhanGroup 34,900 UP 300
KEPCO KPS 34,800 DN 600
HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,700 UP 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,150 0
KIH 54,200 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,900 DN 150
LG H&H 563,000 UP 3,000
LGELECTRONICS 113,000 UP 1,100
KUMHOTIRE 4,880 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 52,200 UP 600
SAMSUNG SDS 119,900 UP 1,100
DWEC 4,210 UP 65
LGCHEM 709,000 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 30,850 UP 2,050
CJ CheilJedang 320,500 0
SamyangFood 108,700 DN 2,900
GS 39,800 UP 600
LIG Nex1 78,900 UP 1,400
KEPCO E&C 67,500 UP 600
Celltrion 172,100 UP 300
DSME 25,400 UP 50
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,590 UP 350
Fila Holdings 36,400 DN 300
FOOSUNG 12,960 UP 40
SK Innovation 182,400 UP 300
