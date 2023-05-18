KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 164,700 UP 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 41,850 UP 600
HANWHA LIFE 2,490 UP 5
POONGSAN 40,300 UP 400
KBFinancialGroup 49,500 UP 650
AMOREPACIFIC 115,300 DN 300
Hansae 16,690 DN 30
Youngone Corp 45,800 DN 1,050
CSWIND 77,200 UP 100
GKL 19,900 DN 30
KCC 212,500 DN 500
SKBP 69,700 DN 1,500
AmoreG 31,500 DN 150
HyundaiMtr 206,500 UP 2,000
KumhoPetrochem 132,500 UP 2,100
Hanchem 215,500 UP 7,500
Mobis 229,000 UP 6,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 103,900 DN 200
DWS 41,550 UP 150
S-1 55,000 UP 600
ZINUS 30,700 DN 300
SSANGYONGCNE 5,800 0
KAL 22,300 DN 200
Daewoong 14,770 UP 10
LG Corp. 89,400 UP 700
TaekwangInd 672,000 UP 2,000
POSCO Holdings 373,000 UP 3,000
Hyosung 65,900 UP 100
LOTTE 28,850 UP 100
LotteChilsung 141,700 DN 1,800
KEPCO 18,160 DN 250
SamsungSecu 35,150 DN 100
KG DONGBU STL 9,270 UP 220
SKTelecom 49,800 UP 600
HyundaiElev 42,700 UP 1,350
ShinpoongPharm 16,510 DN 290
Handsome 25,550 UP 600
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp560 00 DN3900
Asiana Airlines 12,710 DN 100
COWAY 48,350 UP 400
