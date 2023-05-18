LOTTE SHOPPING 82,200 UP 1,100

Doosan Bobcat 52,600 UP 2,100

KOLON IND 42,500 UP 250

HanmiPharm 297,500 DN 8,500

SD Biosensor 18,090 UP 210

Meritz Financial 44,750 DN 600

BNK Financial Group 6,700 UP 30

DGB Financial Group 7,010 UP 70

emart 86,900 UP 300

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY367 50 UP650

KOLMAR KOREA 37,850 DN 150

PIAM 32,600 UP 250

HANJINKAL 41,200 DN 350

CHONGKUNDANG 85,500 UP 400

DoubleUGames 46,750 0

HL MANDO 47,250 UP 1,000

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 780,000 DN 7,000

H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,570 DN 50

Netmarble 58,100 UP 300

KRAFTON 199,600 DN 400

HD HYUNDAI 57,700 UP 400

ORION 131,900 DN 3,300

ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,300 UP 600

HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,330 UP 660

BGF Retail 180,100 0

SKCHEM 72,200 UP 200

HDC-OP 12,420 UP 310

HYOSUNG TNC 409,500 UP 3,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 436,500 UP 18,000

HANILCMT 12,540 0

SKBS 77,400 DN 1,400

WooriFinancialGroup 11,860 UP 150

KakaoBank 24,950 UP 100

HYBE 286,000 DN 6,000

SK ie technology 84,500 UP 500

LG Energy Solution 562,000 UP 2,000

DL E&C 34,850 UP 500

kakaopay 56,000 UP 400

K Car 13,570 DN 260

SKSQUARE 43,150 UP 300

