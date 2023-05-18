KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LOTTE SHOPPING 82,200 UP 1,100
Doosan Bobcat 52,600 UP 2,100
KOLON IND 42,500 UP 250
HanmiPharm 297,500 DN 8,500
SD Biosensor 18,090 UP 210
Meritz Financial 44,750 DN 600
BNK Financial Group 6,700 UP 30
DGB Financial Group 7,010 UP 70
emart 86,900 UP 300
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY367 50 UP650
KOLMAR KOREA 37,850 DN 150
PIAM 32,600 UP 250
HANJINKAL 41,200 DN 350
CHONGKUNDANG 85,500 UP 400
DoubleUGames 46,750 0
HL MANDO 47,250 UP 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 780,000 DN 7,000
H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,570 DN 50
Netmarble 58,100 UP 300
KRAFTON 199,600 DN 400
HD HYUNDAI 57,700 UP 400
ORION 131,900 DN 3,300
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,300 UP 600
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,330 UP 660
BGF Retail 180,100 0
SKCHEM 72,200 UP 200
HDC-OP 12,420 UP 310
HYOSUNG TNC 409,500 UP 3,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 436,500 UP 18,000
HANILCMT 12,540 0
SKBS 77,400 DN 1,400
WooriFinancialGroup 11,860 UP 150
KakaoBank 24,950 UP 100
HYBE 286,000 DN 6,000
SK ie technology 84,500 UP 500
LG Energy Solution 562,000 UP 2,000
DL E&C 34,850 UP 500
kakaopay 56,000 UP 400
K Car 13,570 DN 260
SKSQUARE 43,150 UP 300
(END)
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(2nd LD) German Chancellor Scholz to visit Seoul on May 21 for summit with Yoon
-
S. Korea, Indonesia to discuss stronger ties on nuclear energy, key minerals
-
(3rd LD) DP lawmaker says he will leave party amid cryptocurrency scandal
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
Composer of IU songs denies plagiarism allegations
-
Blinken says retiring deputy secretary Sherman helped deepen U.S. relations with key allies, including Korea
-
BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie caught up in dating rumors again
-
Full text of joint statement adopted at S. Korea-Canada summit
-
N. Korean satellite launch violates U.N. sanctions, will face consequences: State Dept.
-
(LEAD) Biden may hold trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders if possible: Sullivan
-
N. Korean human rights envoy nominee says human rights violations pose threat to int'l security