S. Korea warns of firm response to N. Korea's spy satellite provocation
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign ministry vowed Thursday to respond firmly if North Korea goes ahead with a launch of a military spy satellite that could further raise tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
Lim Soo-suk, a spokesperson for the ministry, stressed that the launch of the satellite would violate multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions prohibiting any launches involving ballistic missile technology.
"Our government will respond firmly to North Korea's provocations by cooperating with the international community," he said during a regular press briefing.
He added the North's planned launch of the satellite is "clearly an illegal action that threatens regional peace and security."
On Wednesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said the satellite is "ready for loading" on a rocket and approved of a "future action plan" without elaborating on a specific date.
The development of reconnaissance satellites was one of the key weapons projects announced by Kim during a ruling party meeting in January 2021.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(2nd LD) German Chancellor Scholz to visit Seoul on May 21 for summit with Yoon
-
S. Korea, Indonesia to discuss stronger ties on nuclear energy, key minerals
-
(3rd LD) DP lawmaker says he will leave party amid cryptocurrency scandal
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
Composer of IU songs denies plagiarism allegations
-
Blinken says retiring deputy secretary Sherman helped deepen U.S. relations with key allies, including Korea
-
BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie caught up in dating rumors again
-
Full text of joint statement adopted at S. Korea-Canada summit
-
N. Korean satellite launch violates U.N. sanctions, will face consequences: State Dept.
-
(LEAD) Biden may hold trilateral summit with S. Korean, Japanese leaders if possible: Sullivan
-
N. Korean human rights envoy nominee says human rights violations pose threat to int'l security