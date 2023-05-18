1 teenager dead, another injured in e-scooter crash
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- A 17-year-old girl riding an electric scooter with her friend has died after being hit by a taxi on a crosswalk in Seoul, police said Thursday.
The incident occurred at 1:24 a.m. Tuesday in Seoul's Seocho district, when the e-scooter, carrying two high school students, crossed a pedestrian crossing on a red light and collided with a taxi driving straight through.
The two teenagers were taken to a hospital immediately but one, who was riding on the back, died at 9:50 a.m. the same day.
The girl who was driving the e-scooter suffered severe injuries.
The taxi driver, 62, was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, police officials said.
The Seoul Seocho Police Station has booked the taxi driver on charges of causing a fatal traffic accident. Police are investigating the details of the crash, including whether the taxi driver was speeding.
He testified that he did not see the e-scooter approaching, according to officials.
Police also charged the hospitalized e-scooter-driver, who was driving without a license, for violating traffic laws.
sookim@yna.co.kr
(END)
