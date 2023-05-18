Construction workers' union chief, 4 union officials summoned for probe over overnight street rally
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- Police have summoned the chief of a construction workers' union and four other union officials for questioning as part of a probe into an overnight street rally earlier this week, the police chief said Thursday.
Protesting the Yoon Suk Yeol government's labor policies and calling for Yoon's resignation, the Korean Construction Workers' Union (KCWU) under the umbrella Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) staged the two-day rally in central Seoul from Tuesday through Wednesday.
An estimated 25,000 union members participated in the rally that included a late-night street march toward the presidential office and overnight camping on the street, causing massive traffic congestion in central Seoul and about 80 noise complaints filed with the police.
Police concluded that their orders for the protesters to control the noise level and follow demonstration guidelines were breached during the street rally, and summoned five union officials to show up for questioning by next Thursday, Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun of the National Police Agency said.
The five are KCWU chief Jang Ok-ki, another KCWU official and three other officials from the umbrella union who allegedly organized the rally. They face suspicions of violating the assembly and demonstration act and obstructing traffic.
The Seoul city government also said Wednesday it will file a criminal complaint against the KCWU and seek an indemnity of over 90 million won (US$67,390), accusing it of illegally utilizing Seoul Plaza and the city's other public spaces.
Yoon warned the police will seek an arrest warrant if the summonses are disobeyed, pledging a "prompt and stern" investigation into the alleged irregularities during the rally.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
