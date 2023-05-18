(LEAD) Yoon, Japan PM to hold summit in Hiroshima
(ATTN: UPDATES with other bilateral summits, details)
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold a bilateral summit on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G-7) gathering in Hiroshima this weekend, the presidential office said Thursday.
Yoon and Kishida will meet Sunday on the last day of the president's three-day visit to Hiroshima, the office said. It will be the third Yoon-Kishida summit since March amid a thaw in the two countries' relations badly frayed over historical disputes.
Separately, Yoon and Kishida are also scheduled to hold a trilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden.
Yoon's other bilateral summits will be with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Friday, and with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday.
South Korea is not a member of the G-7 but has been invited to the leaders' summit as one of eight guest nations.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
(2nd LD) German Chancellor Scholz to visit Seoul on May 21 for summit with Yoon
-
S. Korea, Indonesia to discuss stronger ties on nuclear energy, key minerals
-
(3rd LD) DP lawmaker says he will leave party amid cryptocurrency scandal
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
Blinken says retiring deputy secretary Sherman helped deepen U.S. relations with key allies, including Korea
-
(URGENT) 4.5 magnitude quake strikes off east coast: weather agency
-
BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie caught up in dating rumors again
-
Full text of joint statement adopted at S. Korea-Canada summit
-
N. Korean satellite launch violates U.N. sanctions, will face consequences: State Dept.
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
More than 1.5 mln people at risk of 'lonely death': survey