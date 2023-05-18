Defense chief meets Polish pilots at S. Korean Air Force unit
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's defense chief met with Polish pilots at an Air Force unit here Thursday and expressed hopes the two nations will expand defense cooperation, his ministry said.
Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup made the remarks during the meeting with four Polish pilots currently undergoing a flight education program to operate South Korea's FA-50 light attack aircraft at the 1st Fighter Wing in Gwangju, 267 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the ministry.
"Through the education program, I hope the militaries of South Korea and Poland can further expand and develop defense cooperation," Lee was quoted as saying.
Lee also inspected the unit's hangars and noted the importance of safety management.
A total of eight Polish pilots are undergoing education programs in South Korea to operate the aircraft under a deal last year to export 48 FA-50s to Poland.


