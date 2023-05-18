S. Korea to send $800,000 in aid to flood-hit DR Congo, Rwanda

SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will send a total of US$800,000 in humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

The ministry said it will send $500,000 to DR Congo and $300,000 to Rwanda in the hopes of helping the two nations' people swiftly restore stability in their lives and recover damaged areas.

Heavy rains early this month have left more than 400 people dead and thousands missing in DR Congo, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

In Rwanda, 131 people have been killed.



This Google Maps image shows the flood-hit area of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)