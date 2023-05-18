Gov't to announce details of Fukushima inspection Friday
SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- The government said Thursday it will announce this week the details of an upcoming inspection of the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan ahead of its release of contaminated water, including members of the inspection team and its planned activities.
The announcement will be made during a press briefing Friday, attended by Park Ku-yeon, first deputy chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination (OPC), the head of the inspection team and officials from the foreign ministry, the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission and the oceans ministry, the OPC said in a notice to the press.
"We will explain the makeup of the on-site inspection team of experts and the team's plans, including its activities," it said.
The two countries have been in talks over the details of the inspection after President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed during their summit in Seoul earlier this month to have a team of South Korean experts conduct an on-site survey to ease the concerns of the South Korean public.
