Gov't to announce details of Fukushima inspection Friday

SEOUL, May 18 (Yonhap) -- The government said Thursday it will announce this week the details of an upcoming inspection of the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan ahead of its release of contaminated water, including members of the inspection team and its planned activities.

The announcement will be made during a press briefing Friday, attended by Park Ku-yeon, first deputy chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination (OPC), the head of the inspection team and officials from the foreign ministry, the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission and the oceans ministry, the OPC said in a notice to the press.

"We will explain the makeup of the on-site inspection team of experts and the team's plans, including its activities," it said.

The two countries have been in talks over the details of the inspection after President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed during their summit in Seoul earlier this month to have a team of South Korean experts conduct an on-site survey to ease the concerns of the South Korean public.



Park Ku-yeon, the first deputy chief of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, speaks during a press conference at the government complex in Seoul on May 12, 2023, about the government's plan to send a team of top-notch experts to Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant later this month for safety checks ahead of the planned release of radioactive water from the plant. (Yonhap)

