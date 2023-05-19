SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 19.



Korean-language dailies

-- 'Labor hate' against worker who witnessed self-immolation of union member (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Schools fear heat amid rising electricity prices (Kookmin Daily)

-- 9 N. Korean defectors flee due to economic difficulties, COVID-19 restrictions (Donga Ilbo)

-- Police to clamp down on illegal rallies (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to reduce lonely deaths by 20 pct in next 4 yrs (Segye Times)

-- Yoon: Gwangju uprising spirit demands us to fight against threats to freedom, democracy (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Climate change speeds up (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Police vow to block freedom of assembly (Hankyoreh)

-- Political parties' ethics committees swayed by political influence ahead of elections (Hankook Ilbo)

-- G-7 to open new world order against China (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Aging Korea at risk of losing sovereign ratings (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Yoon extols 'May spirit' on Gwangju anniversary day (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Yoon hails democracy heroes, makes plea for national unity (Korea Herald)

-- Yoon calls for national unity at May 18 uprising ceremony (Korea Times)

