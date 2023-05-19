Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 May 19, 2023

SEOUL, May. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/17 Sunny 10

Incheon 26/16 Sunny 0

Suwon 28/15 Sunny 10

Cheongju 27/17 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 27/16 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 26/15 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 20/16 Rain 30

Jeonju 26/16 Sunny 10

Gwangju 26/16 Cloudy 20

Jeju 21/16 Rain 20

Daegu 24/16 Cloudy 20

Busan 22/16 Rain 20

(END)

