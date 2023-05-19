S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 20,000 amid efforts to resume normalcy
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 20,000 Friday as the country has been preparing to return to the pre-pandemic normal, with new infections plateauing in recent months.
The country reported 19,586 cases, including 50 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,506,490, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Friday's tally was slightly lower than the 19,989 cases the country reported a week ago. The corresponding figure was 18,742 two weeks ago.
The country added 13 COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,665.
The number of critically ill patients came to 144, up 8 from the previous day, the KDCA said.
South Korea is set to downgrade the COVID-19 risk level to "alert" from "serious" next month, thereby removing remaining antivirus measures, in line with the World Health Organization's declaration earlier this month that the COVID-19 global health emergency is over.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
S. Korea, Indonesia to discuss stronger ties on nuclear energy, key minerals
-
(3rd LD) DP lawmaker says he will leave party amid cryptocurrency scandal
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie caught up in dating rumors again
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
More than 1.5 mln people at risk of 'lonely death': survey
-
Defense chief meets Polish pilots at S. Korean Air Force unit
-
N. Korean satellite launch violates U.N. sanctions, will face consequences: State Dept.