Finance minister discusses bilateral ties with Chinese envoy
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho met with Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming on Friday to discuss economic ties and other bilateral issues, his office said.
During the meeting, Choo expressed hope that South Korea and China can continue economic cooperation based on mutual respect and interests, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
The finance minister also requested China's support for the preparation of the bilateral economic ministerial meeting scheduled to be held this year in Seoul.
The previous meeting was held virtually in August last year between Choo and his counterpart, He Lifeng.
