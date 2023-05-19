S. Korean, U.S. senior officials discuss AI, tech cooperation

SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- Top officials of South Korea and the United States have discussed ways to bolster technology diplomacy in artificial intelligence (AI) and other areas, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.

The director-general-level meeting, held in Seoul the previous day, was attended by Yun Hyun-soo, head of the ministry's bureau for climate change, energy, environment and scientific affairs, and Seth Center, the deputy envoy for critical and emerging technology of the U.S. State Department.

The two sides discussed cooperation on quantum technology, bioscience and AI as part of follow-up measures to last month's summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden, according to the ministry.



Yun Hyun-soo (L), head of the South Korean foreign ministry's bureau for climate change, energy, environment and scientific affairs, poses for a photo during a meeting in Seoul with Seth Center, the deputy envoy for critical and emerging technology from the U.S. State Department, on May 18, 2023, in this photo released by the ministry the following day. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

