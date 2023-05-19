S. Korean, U.S. senior officials discuss AI, tech cooperation
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- Top officials of South Korea and the United States have discussed ways to bolster technology diplomacy in artificial intelligence (AI) and other areas, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.
The director-general-level meeting, held in Seoul the previous day, was attended by Yun Hyun-soo, head of the ministry's bureau for climate change, energy, environment and scientific affairs, and Seth Center, the deputy envoy for critical and emerging technology of the U.S. State Department.
The two sides discussed cooperation on quantum technology, bioscience and AI as part of follow-up measures to last month's summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden, according to the ministry.
