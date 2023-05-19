Seoul shares extend gains late Fri. morning amid eased debt-ceiling worries

SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares extended gains late Friday morning after Wall Street gains amid hopes that the U.S. government will be able to avert a debt default.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had risen 12.13 points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,527.53 as of 11:20 a.m.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 percent to 33,535.91, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.5 percent to 12,688.84.

The U.S. government needs to lift the debt ceiling to cover its future spending plans and prevent defaulting on its debts. A failure by the U.S. government to raise the debt limit could trigger global financial chaos.

Investors are keeping a watchful eye on whether the U.S. government will come up with a bill to raise the debt ceiling next week, analysts said.

Institutions and foreigners bought a combined 460 billion won (US$345 million) worth of stocks, offsetting individuals' stock purchases valued at 451 billion won.

In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.

Market behemoth Samsung Electronics Co. rose 2.7 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. jumped 4.2 percent, leading wireless services provider SK Telecom Co. gained 0.4 percent, the state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. climbed 0.6 percent, and the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, Korea Aerospace Industries Co., added 0.6 percent,

Among decliners, No. 2 carmaker Kia Corp. fell 1.1 percent, leading car battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 1.6 percent, national flag carrier Korean Air dropped 0.2 percent, and steelmaker POSCO Holdings shed 2.3 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,333.85 won against the greenback at around 11:20 a.m., up 0.35 won from a session earlier.

