Hyundai Mipo Dockyard wins 117.3 bln-won order for 2 product carriers
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. said Friday it has won a 117.3 billion-won (US$87.6 million) order to build two product carriers for an African shipper.
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard will build the petrochemical product-carrying ships in its shipyard in the port of Ulsan, 307 kilometers southeast of Seoul, the shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing.
The vessels will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by July 2026, it added.
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard is one of the three affiliates of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai. The two others are Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.
(END)
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
S. Korea, Indonesia to discuss stronger ties on nuclear energy, key minerals
-
(3rd LD) DP lawmaker says he will leave party amid cryptocurrency scandal
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie caught up in dating rumors again
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
Defense chief meets Polish pilots at S. Korean Air Force unit
-
More than 1.5 mln people at risk of 'lonely death': survey
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills