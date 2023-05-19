Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard wins 117.3 bln-won order for 2 product carriers

All News 11:42 May 19, 2023

SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. said Friday it has won a 117.3 billion-won (US$87.6 million) order to build two product carriers for an African shipper.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard will build the petrochemical product-carrying ships in its shipyard in the port of Ulsan, 307 kilometers southeast of Seoul, the shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing.

The vessels will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping company by July 2026, it added.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard is one of the three affiliates of HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai. The two others are Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.

A product carrier built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

