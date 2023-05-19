Yoon's approval rating inches up for third straight week to 37 percent
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating rose for the third straight week to 37 percent, a poll showed Friday.
In the poll of 1,000 people aged 18 and older conducted by Gallup Korea Co. from Tuesday to Thursday, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance rose 2 percentage points from the previous week to 37 percent.
The disapproval rating was 56 percent, down 3 percentage points from a week earlier.
Yoon's handling of foreign policy was cited as the main reason for both the positive and negative assessments amid divided views of his state visit to the United States last month and his drive to restore frayed relations with Japan.
Among those who expressed support for Yoon, 37 percent picked his handling of foreign affairs as the main reason, while 33 percent of those negative about the president's performance also chose foreign policy.
Support for the ruling People Power Party (PPP) fell 3 percentage points to 32 percent, while that of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) inched up 1 percentage point to 33 percent.
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
S. Korea, Indonesia to discuss stronger ties on nuclear energy, key minerals
-
(3rd LD) DP lawmaker says he will leave party amid cryptocurrency scandal
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie caught up in dating rumors again
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
Defense chief meets Polish pilots at S. Korean Air Force unit
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit