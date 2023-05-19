Yoon's approval rating inches up for third straight week to 37 percent

SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating rose for the third straight week to 37 percent, a poll showed Friday.

In the poll of 1,000 people aged 18 and older conducted by Gallup Korea Co. from Tuesday to Thursday, the positive assessment of Yoon's performance rose 2 percentage points from the previous week to 37 percent.

The disapproval rating was 56 percent, down 3 percentage points from a week earlier.

Yoon's handling of foreign policy was cited as the main reason for both the positive and negative assessments amid divided views of his state visit to the United States last month and his drive to restore frayed relations with Japan.

Among those who expressed support for Yoon, 37 percent picked his handling of foreign affairs as the main reason, while 33 percent of those negative about the president's performance also chose foreign policy.

Support for the ruling People Power Party (PPP) fell 3 percentage points to 32 percent, while that of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) inched up 1 percentage point to 33 percent.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.



President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a memorial ceremony at a national cemetery in the southwestern city of Gwangju on May 18, 2023, to mark the 43rd anniversary of a pro-democracy uprising. The Gwangju May 18 National Cemetery honors hundreds of people who were killed in the city during protests against the military junta of Chun Doo-hwan in May 1980. (Yonhap)

fairydust@yna.co.kr

(END)