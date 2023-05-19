Reconstructed Dondeokjeon hall in Deoksu Palace to open to public in September

SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- Dondeokjeon, a historic Western-style building in Deoksu Palace used as a royal guesthouse during the Korean Empire (1897-1910), will open to the public in September after being reconstructed in its original shape, officials said Friday.

The Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) said the reconstruction was part of its broader plan to restore the original states of royal palaces, which were damaged during the 1910-45 Japanese colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

The two-story building, known to have been first built during the reign of Emperor Gojong around 1901, was used mostly as a reception hall and a place to meet foreign guests. It was also a historic place where his son, Emperor Sunjong, took the throne in 1907. However, it was reported to have been demolished in the 1930s, when the Japanese colonial government transformed the palace into a children's amusement park.

This photo provided by the Cultural Heritage Administration shows the reconstructed Dondeokjeon hall at Deoksu Palace, a royal palace from Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) in central Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"After completing construction in November, we have also finished the surrounding landscaping and gardening work. We plan to officially open it in September after completing the preparations for the interior exhibit," a CHA official said on customary condition of anonymity.

It took the government agency five years to reconstruct the building after the excavation work began in 2017.

The CHA said it has restored the building's original location and appearance based on studies of the remains unearthed from the site, such as floor tiles and bricks, as well as photos, documents and newspaper reports.

Prior to the opening, the CHA will hold an unveiling ceremony for the building's new signboard Monday. It is a copy of the original signboard stored by the National Palace Museum of Korea.

The agency also plans to illuminate the Dondeokjeon hall with landscape lighting and partially remove the construction barriers in July, so it can be seen up close even at night from surrounding areas.

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)