'Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3' becomes this year's fastest film to top 3 mln admissions in South Korea

SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- Marvel Studios' new film "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" has surpassed 3 million admissions at the fastest pace among this year's releases in South Korea, its local distributor said Friday.

The film reached the milestone at 1:35 p.m. on the 17th day of its release, according to Walt Disney Company Korea, citing the computerized box-office figures from the Korean Film Council.

The speed was three days and 27 days faster, respectively, than the animated Japanese films "Suzume" and "The First Slam Dunk," two of the year's most popular films in South Korea, according to the distributor.



A scene from "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," provided by Walt Disney Company Korea (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The success of the third installment of the "Guardians" series was unexpected as the first two installments attracted just slightly over 1.34 million and 2.73 million admissions, respectively, in the country.

The series, which first premiered in 2014, tells the story of underdog superheroes who are somewhat lacking in teamwork or ability, as they face a multiversal threat.

In "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" that will be the final installment of the series, Peter, who grieves after losing his lover Gamora, sets out on a mission with his colleagues that could be their last.

