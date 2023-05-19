SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.

------------

N. Korean human rights envoy nominee says human rights violations pose threat to int'l security

WASHINGTON -- North Korea's disregard for the basic rights of its own people directly affects international security, the nominee for U.S. special envoy for North Korean human rights insisted Wednesday.

Julie Turner said she, if appointed, will work not only to promote North Korean human rights but also to hold accountable those responsible for human rights violations and abuses in the reclusive North.



------------

N. Korean satellite launch violates U.N. sanctions, will face consequences: State Dept.

WASHINGTON -- North Korea's anticipated launch of a claimed satellite would violate multiple international sanctions that prohibit the use of any ballistic missile technology by the recalcitrant country, a state department spokesperson said Wednesday.

Vedant Patel, deputy spokesperson for the state department, also said the United States will take necessary steps to hold North Korea accountable should Pyongyang decide to go ahead with its planned launch.



------------

Trudeau says Canada ready work with S. Korea on critical minerals, N. Korea

SEOUL -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday his country is ready to seek close partnership with South Korea in critical minerals, clean energy and other areas.

Trudeau also said in an address to the National Assembly that Canada will work with South Korea for North Korea's denuclearization and to improve the human rights situation in the communist nation.



------------

(News Focus) N. Korea's 1st military spy satellite launch likely be timed with key July anniv.: experts

SEOUL -- North Korea has announced the completion of preparations to mount its first military spy satellite on a rocket, but some experts predicted the North may launch it around a key anniversary in July to flex its military muscle with success.

The North's leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday inspected the country's non-permanent committee designed to prepare for the launch of a military reconnaissance satellite and approved of its "future action plan," the Korean Central News Agency reported Wednesday.



------------

S. Korea kicks off radiation tests on N. Korean defectors this week

SEOUL -- South Korea kicked off radiation exposure tests this week on North Korean defectors who hailed from areas near the North's Punggye-ri nuclear testing site, an official at Seoul's unification ministry said Tuesday.

The radiation testing, which started Monday, is expected to be completed by November, with its outcome likely to be made public in late December, according to the official.

(END)