KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
ShinhanGroup 35,200 UP 300
HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,400 UP 250
KOREA AEROSPACE 53,800 UP 1,600
KUMHOTIRE 4,935 UP 55
SAMSUNG SDS 121,900 UP 2,000
LG H&H 570,000 UP 7,000
TKG Huchems 23,400 UP 100
JB Financial Group 8,440 UP 10
Fila Holdings 37,350 UP 950
DWEC 4,280 UP 70
DSME 25,950 UP 550
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 29,850 DN 1,000
CJ CheilJedang 322,500 UP 2,000
SamyangFood 108,000 DN 700
KIH 54,500 UP 300
LIG Nex1 78,800 DN 100
LGCHEM 698,000 DN 11,000
LGELECTRONICS 113,400 UP 400
DAEWOONG PHARM 111,600 UP 900
HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,900 UP 200
Celltrion 173,900 UP 1,800
KEPCO KPS 34,850 UP 50
HD Hyundai Infracore 9,840 UP 250
KEPCO E&C 68,500 UP 1,000
GS 39,650 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,300 UP 400
Hanssem 47,500 UP 800
F&F 137,600 DN 1,200
SamsungElecMech 142,600 UP 1,200
LS ELECTRIC 61,200 DN 2,400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,500 DN 900
HDKSOE 90,500 UP 500
KorZinc 490,000 DN 1,500
OCI 119,800 0
HtlShilla 82,500 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,680 UP 110
Hanmi Science 37,750 UP 550
MS IND 22,750 0
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,430 UP 20
KIA CORP. 88,700 DN 1,200
