SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



ShinhanGroup 35,200 UP 300

HYUNDAI ROTEM 31,400 UP 250

KOREA AEROSPACE 53,800 UP 1,600

KUMHOTIRE 4,935 UP 55

SAMSUNG SDS 121,900 UP 2,000

LG H&H 570,000 UP 7,000

TKG Huchems 23,400 UP 100

JB Financial Group 8,440 UP 10

Fila Holdings 37,350 UP 950

DWEC 4,280 UP 70

DSME 25,950 UP 550

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 29,850 DN 1,000

CJ CheilJedang 322,500 UP 2,000

SamyangFood 108,000 DN 700

KIH 54,500 UP 300

LIG Nex1 78,800 DN 100

LGCHEM 698,000 DN 11,000

LGELECTRONICS 113,400 UP 400

DAEWOONG PHARM 111,600 UP 900

HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,900 UP 200

Celltrion 173,900 UP 1,800

KEPCO KPS 34,850 UP 50

HD Hyundai Infracore 9,840 UP 250

KEPCO E&C 68,500 UP 1,000

GS 39,650 DN 150

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,300 UP 400

Hanssem 47,500 UP 800

F&F 137,600 DN 1,200

SamsungElecMech 142,600 UP 1,200

LS ELECTRIC 61,200 DN 2,400

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,500 DN 900

HDKSOE 90,500 UP 500

KorZinc 490,000 DN 1,500

OCI 119,800 0

HtlShilla 82,500 UP 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,680 UP 110

Hanmi Science 37,750 UP 550

MS IND 22,750 0

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,430 UP 20

KIA CORP. 88,700 DN 1,200

