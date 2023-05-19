Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 May 19, 2023

SK hynix 97,300 UP 3,700
HyundaiEng&Const 39,750 UP 850
CUCKOO HOMESYS 24,550 UP 250
Youngpoong 541,000 UP 6,000
KCC 213,000 UP 500
SKBP 71,100 UP 1,400
ORION Holdings 15,700 DN 60
DongkukStlMill 11,580 UP 60
LX INT 31,600 DN 700
Boryung 8,860 UP 280
POSCO FUTURE M 311,000 DN 7,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,050 UP 150
KAL 22,350 UP 50
LG Corp. 89,300 DN 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,300 DN 1,500
HyundaiMtr 205,500 DN 1,000
AmoreG 32,000 UP 500
LOTTE 29,050 UP 200
GCH Corp 15,930 UP 230
LotteChilsung 142,000 UP 300
POSCO Holdings 364,500 DN 8,500
SLCORP 37,100 DN 1,400
Yuhan 57,700 UP 200
SamsungElec 68,400 UP 2,200
LS 82,000 DN 2,800
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES112 90 0 UP1300
GC Corp 126,600 UP 2,000
NHIS 9,440 UP 60
DB INSURANCE 75,300 UP 300
GS E&C 21,100 UP 200
DongwonInd 47,200 UP 950
KPIC 141,900 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 698,000 UP 6,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 7,070 UP 90
SKC 93,500 UP 300
KIWOOM 94,100 DN 500
DONGSUH 20,900 DN 100
SamsungEng 30,150 UP 1,250
SAMSUNG C&T 111,800 UP 1,500
IBK 10,210 UP 50
