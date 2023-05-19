KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
PanOcean 5,210 DN 30
CheilWorldwide 18,500 UP 140
LOTTE WELLFOOD 104,300 UP 600
SAMSUNG CARD 30,150 UP 50
LOTTE TOUR 11,620 DN 150
KT 31,350 UP 100
KT&G 84,100 UP 200
Kogas 25,900 DN 50
SamsungF&MIns 235,500 UP 5,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,850 DN 700
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18820 DN40
Doosan Enerbility 16,050 UP 270
Doosanfc 31,250 UP 700
NCsoft 375,000 UP 4,000
LG Uplus 11,260 UP 110
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,600 UP 1,000
LG Display 16,350 UP 470
Kangwonland 18,590 UP 70
NAVER 216,500 UP 4,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 55,900 UP 800
COSMAX 86,500 DN 300
Kakao 57,900 UP 700
SK 168,400 UP 1,400
Hanon Systems 9,560 DN 50
DOOSAN 95,400 DN 200
DL 46,900 UP 800
Hanwha 28,800 DN 150
DB HiTek 62,500 UP 2,800
CJ 88,800 DN 1,500
Hyosung 66,500 UP 600
Nongshim 419,500 DN 8,500
Shinsegae 209,500 UP 2,000
SGBC 51,800 DN 4,200
GS Retail 25,250 DN 100
Ottogi 456,500 UP 1,500
FOOSUNG 13,270 UP 310
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 165,400 UP 700
SK Innovation 177,600 DN 4,800
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,100 UP 250
HANWHA LIFE 2,495 UP 5
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
S. Korea, Indonesia to discuss stronger ties on nuclear energy, key minerals
(3rd LD) DP lawmaker says he will leave party amid cryptocurrency scandal
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie caught up in dating rumors again
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
Defense chief meets Polish pilots at S. Korean Air Force unit
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit