PanOcean 5,210 DN 30

CheilWorldwide 18,500 UP 140

LOTTE WELLFOOD 104,300 UP 600

SAMSUNG CARD 30,150 UP 50

LOTTE TOUR 11,620 DN 150

KT 31,350 UP 100

KT&G 84,100 UP 200

Kogas 25,900 DN 50

SamsungF&MIns 235,500 UP 5,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,850 DN 700

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL18820 DN40

Doosan Enerbility 16,050 UP 270

Doosanfc 31,250 UP 700

NCsoft 375,000 UP 4,000

LG Uplus 11,260 UP 110

SAMSUNG LIFE 67,600 UP 1,000

LG Display 16,350 UP 470

Kangwonland 18,590 UP 70

NAVER 216,500 UP 4,000

HANATOUR SERVICE 55,900 UP 800

COSMAX 86,500 DN 300

Kakao 57,900 UP 700

SK 168,400 UP 1,400

Hanon Systems 9,560 DN 50

DOOSAN 95,400 DN 200

DL 46,900 UP 800

Hanwha 28,800 DN 150

DB HiTek 62,500 UP 2,800

CJ 88,800 DN 1,500

Hyosung 66,500 UP 600

Nongshim 419,500 DN 8,500

Shinsegae 209,500 UP 2,000

SGBC 51,800 DN 4,200

GS Retail 25,250 DN 100

Ottogi 456,500 UP 1,500

FOOSUNG 13,270 UP 310

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 165,400 UP 700

SK Innovation 177,600 DN 4,800

HANAFINANCIALGR 42,100 UP 250

HANWHA LIFE 2,495 UP 5

