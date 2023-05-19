KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
AMOREPACIFIC 116,500 UP 1,200
POONGSAN 40,900 UP 600
KBFinancialGroup 49,500 0
Hansae 16,550 DN 140
Youngone Corp 45,550 DN 250
CSWIND 76,600 DN 600
GKL 20,200 UP 300
KumhoPetrochem 132,500 0
HyundaiMipoDock 70,100 UP 1,200
IS DONGSEO 38,200 DN 100
S-Oil 74,600 UP 300
LG Innotek 293,000 UP 5,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 176,500 DN 2,200
HMM 18,360 UP 80
HYUNDAI WIA 61,900 UP 400
CJ LOGISTICS 81,300 UP 100
HITEJINRO 23,400 UP 200
Hanchem 227,000 UP 11,500
Mobis 226,500 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 106,900 UP 3,000
DWS 40,850 DN 700
S-1 56,500 UP 1,500
ZINUS 31,600 UP 900
SSANGYONGCNE 5,820 UP 20
Daewoong 14,940 UP 170
TaekwangInd 673,000 UP 1,000
Daesang 19,150 UP 140
Hyundai M&F INS 33,850 UP 100
SKNetworks 4,645 UP 90
TaihanElecWire 14,770 UP 20
KEPCO 18,370 UP 210
SamsungSecu 35,250 UP 100
KG DONGBU STL 9,150 DN 120
SKTelecom 49,900 UP 100
HyundaiElev 43,500 UP 800
ShinpoongPharm 17,000 UP 490
Handsome 25,350 DN 200
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp556 00 DN400
Asiana Airlines 12,690 DN 20
COWAY 49,100 UP 750
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
S. Korea, Indonesia to discuss stronger ties on nuclear energy, key minerals
(3rd LD) DP lawmaker says he will leave party amid cryptocurrency scandal
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie caught up in dating rumors again
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
Defense chief meets Polish pilots at S. Korean Air Force unit
