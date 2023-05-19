KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LOTTE SHOPPING 82,300 UP 100
KOLON IND 42,650 UP 150
HanmiPharm 295,000 DN 2,500
SD Biosensor 17,620 DN 470
H.S.ENTERPRISE 7,430 DN 140
Meritz Financial 46,100 UP 1,350
BNK Financial Group 6,750 UP 50
DGB Financial Group 7,020 UP 10
emart 88,200 UP 1,300
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY368 50 UP100
KOLMAR KOREA 38,050 UP 200
PIAM 33,150 UP 550
HANJINKAL 43,000 UP 1,800
CHONGKUNDANG 85,200 DN 300
DoubleUGames 47,300 UP 550
HL MANDO 47,400 UP 150
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 779,000 DN 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 52,500 DN 100
Netmarble 58,600 UP 500
KRAFTON 202,500 UP 2,900
HD HYUNDAI 58,000 UP 300
ORION 126,700 DN 5,200
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,500 UP 200
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,690 UP 360
BGF Retail 181,600 UP 1,500
SKCHEM 72,800 UP 600
HDC-OP 12,650 UP 230
HYOSUNG TNC 390,000 DN 19,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 433,500 DN 3,000
HANILCMT 12,660 UP 120
SKBS 79,400 UP 2,000
WooriFinancialGroup 12,040 UP 180
KakaoBank 25,200 UP 250
HYBE 281,000 DN 5,000
SK ie technology 82,400 DN 2,100
LG Energy Solution 552,000 DN 10,000
DL E&C 35,300 UP 450
kakaopay 57,200 UP 1,200
K Car 14,150 UP 580
SKSQUARE 44,500 UP 1,350
(END)
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
S. Korea, Indonesia to discuss stronger ties on nuclear energy, key minerals
-
(3rd LD) DP lawmaker says he will leave party amid cryptocurrency scandal
-
BTS' animation OST 'The Planet' tops iTunes charts in 67 countries
-
Hybe uses AI voice technology for Midnatt's multilingual single
-
S. Korea, Japan agree on Seoul team's four-day visit to assess nuclear water release plan
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit
-
(URGENT) Documents on 2 Korean civil revolutions added to UNESCO Memory of World Register
-
BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie caught up in dating rumors again
-
Seoul city to turn purple in celebration of BTS' 10th anniv. next month
-
N. Korea bristles at planned S. Korea-U.S. live-fire drills
-
Defense chief meets Polish pilots at S. Korean Air Force unit
-
(LEAD) Yoon calls for fighting against threats to freedom, democracy by upholding Gwangju uprising spirit