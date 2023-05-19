Clinomics to raise 44.6 bln won via stock sale

SEOUL, May 19 (Yonhap) -- Clinomics Inc. on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 44.6 billion won(US$33.6 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to pay off its debts.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 7.8 million common shares at a price of 5,720 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.

(END)